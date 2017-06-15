OU quarterback won't miss any game time after arrest

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Oklahoma University said Thursday it will require Baker Mayfield to do 35 hours of community service and participate in an alcohol education program.More >>
Oklahoma University said Thursday it will require Baker Mayfield to do 35 hours of community service and participate in an alcohol education program.More >>
Two people were seriously injured in the Wednesday afternoon crash involving a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler and a horse trailer.More >>
Two people were seriously injured in the Wednesday afternoon crash involving a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler and a horse trailer.More >>
DENISON -- This week we have an adorable little kitten. He's a gray tabby and he's about three months old. They say he's very friendly and has a loud purr. He has two brothers who also need foreverMore >>
DENISON -- This week we have an adorable little kitten. He's a gray tabby and he's about three months old. They say he's very friendly and has a loud purr. He has two brothers who also need foreverMore >>
Elected officials from Oklahoma and Texas are sharing their thoughts about the Wednesday morning gunfire that targeted members of Congress.More >>
Elected officials from Oklahoma and Texas are sharing their thoughts about the Wednesday morning gunfire that targeted members of Congress.More >>
Skyler Luke Walker, 21, stabbed Payton Lockwood in an argument last July. Lockwood later died from his wounds.More >>
Skyler Luke Walker, 21, stabbed Payton Lockwood in an argument last July. Lockwood later died from his wounds.More >>
Grayson College may not be big, but the $2.1 million skills development grant it received Wednesday fits that description.More >>
Grayson College may not be big, but the $2.1 million skills development grant it received Wednesday fits that description.More >>
The cupboards are nearly bare at the Grayson County Shelter. The facility needs everything from food to volunteers.More >>
The cupboards are nearly bare at the Grayson County Shelter. The facility needs everything from food to volunteers.More >>
"The road is going to be closer to me than what it was, and I can't see around the corner pulling out of my driveway to see the traffic coming from town," said Lonnie Swink, who lives on the Texas side of the bridge.More >>
"The road is going to be closer to me than what it was, and I can't see around the corner pulling out of my driveway to see the traffic coming from town," said Lonnie Swink, who lives on the Texas side of the bridge.More >>
TISHOMINGO, OK -- A suspect is hospitalized after being shot while allegedly attempting to attack Tishomingo police officers Monday night.More >>
TISHOMINGO, OK -- A suspect is hospitalized after being shot while allegedly attempting to attack Tishomingo police officers Monday night.More >>
It's now been 12 days since the Bells Lady Panthers won the Texas Class 2A state championship softball title. On Tuesday, the young women received another honor.More >>
It's now been 12 days since the Bells Lady Panthers won the Texas Class 2A state championship softball title. On Tuesday, the young women received another honor.More >>