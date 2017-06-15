Pet of the Week

DENISON -- This week we have an adorable little kitten.

He's a gray tabby and he's about three months old.

They say he's very friendly and has a loud purr.

He has two brothers who also need forever homes.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little guy you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.