Chain-reaction crash on Tioga highway - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Chain-reaction crash on Tioga highway

Posted: Updated:
KTEN KTEN

TIOGA, TX -- Two people were seriously injured in a chain-reaction crash in Tioga late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a southbound white pickup truck had stopped in the driving lane of U.S. 377 -- a two-lane highway -- to make a left turn.

An 18-wheeler then plowed in to the back of the pickup, sending the smaller vehicle into the northbound lanes, where it hit another truck pulling a horse trailer.

Crash in Tioga

The force of the impact sent both the horse trailer and the big rig on their sides. A horse was killed and a blue SUV also suffered damage.

Two people involved in the wreck were airlifted to a hospital in Plano, Texas, for treatment of their injuries.

Traffic was redirected to a grassy area adjacent to the accident scene.

Tioga is located in southwestern Grayson County between Collinsville and Pilot Point.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.