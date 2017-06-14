Chain-reaction crash on Tioga highway

TIOGA, TX -- Two people were seriously injured in a chain-reaction crash in Tioga late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a southbound white pickup truck had stopped in the driving lane of U.S. 377 -- a two-lane highway -- to make a left turn.

An 18-wheeler then plowed in to the back of the pickup, sending the smaller vehicle into the northbound lanes, where it hit another truck pulling a horse trailer.

The force of the impact sent both the horse trailer and the big rig on their sides. A horse was killed and a blue SUV also suffered damage.

Two people involved in the wreck were airlifted to a hospital in Plano, Texas, for treatment of their injuries.

Traffic was redirected to a grassy area adjacent to the accident scene.

Tioga is located in southwestern Grayson County between Collinsville and Pilot Point.