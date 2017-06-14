Record grant to boost medical training at Grayson College

DENISON, TX -- Grayson College may not be big, but the $2.1 million skills development grant it received Wednesday fits that description.

"That is a big grant," said student Antoinette Smith. "It just makes us look even bigger."

It is the biggest such grant Grayson College has ever accepted.

"It's certainly a rarity for a community of our size," said President Dr. Jeremy McMillen. "It speaks to the partnerships we have."

The Texas Workforce Commission presented the school with a check that will provide more than 44,000 training hours to some 1,200 students through partnerships with local medical facilities. The school will also be able to use some of the funds to purchase related new equipment.



Medical training at Grayson College. (KTEN)

TWC chairman Andres Alcantar had some solid reasons for handing the big check to Grayson College.

"The willingness of leaders in this community to come together for the benefit of the overall community; to make sure the employers here are successful; and to make sure that the individuals looking for work here have the skills that are needed by employers," Alcantar said. "That's a very powerful message."

The training looks to improve the quality of healthcare services and provide a hands-on learning experience.

"I'm extremely confident that this will pave the way for current employees, but also for future students to have an understanding of the wonderful careers that are available in health care here in this region," Alcantar said.