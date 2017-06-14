Lawmakers react to gun attack at ball field

Elected officials from Oklahoma and Texas are sharing their thoughts about the Wednesday morning gunfire that targeted members of Congress.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-4th District) said colleague Steve Scalise -- who was wounded in the gunfire at a Virginia ball field -- is one his very best friends.

"This is an attack on the system... an attack on people that are trying to govern the country in a democratic way -- you know, small 'd' -- and operate within the Constitutional framework that has served the country very well," Cole said.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams (R-25th District) was at the practice session and injured his ankle. His aide, Zach Barth, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

"We were sitting ducks ... we had no arms; all we had was bats," Williams said. "The thin blue line held today, and law enforcement officers should be proud."

Williams said Barth was released from the hospital after being treated.

In a written statement, Sen. Tom Lankford (R-Oklahoma) praised Capitol Police as heroes who "literally put their lives on the line" to protect the lawmakers who were attending the practice.

"...remember that we are a nation that solves things by conversation. We disagree, and that’s okay. We've said that for two centuries that we can disagree. We don’t solve it this way. And we cannot."

Congressional leaders say that the charity baseball game for which they were practicing is still on for Thursday.

"We're going to play baseball tomorrow," Williams said. "If we don't play this baseball game and go home, then they win."