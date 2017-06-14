Lawmakers react to gun attack at ball field

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Elected officials from Oklahoma and Texas are sharing their thoughts about the Wednesday morning gunfire that targeted members of Congress.More >>
Two people were seriously injured in the Wednesday afternoon crash involving a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler and a horse trailer.More >>
Skyler Luke Walker, 21, stabbed Payton Lockwood in an argument last July. Lockwood later died from his wounds.More >>
Grayson College may not be big, but the $2.1 million skills development grant it received Wednesday fits that description.More >>
The cupboards are nearly bare at the Grayson County Shelter. The facility needs everything from food to volunteers.More >>
"The road is going to be closer to me than what it was, and I can't see around the corner pulling out of my driveway to see the traffic coming from town," said Lonnie Swink, who lives on the Texas side of the bridge.More >>
TISHOMINGO, OK -- A suspect is hospitalized after being shot while allegedly attempting to attack Tishomingo police officers Monday night.More >>
It's now been 12 days since the Bells Lady Panthers won the Texas Class 2A state championship softball title. On Tuesday, the young women received another honor.More >>
Ardmore officials said the roof of the long-abandoned Colvert's Dairy plant was caving in, and there was no way to preserve it.More >>
Jerry Gragg Jr., a former Savanna, Oklahoma, police officer, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four felony counts linked to a traffic stop earlier this year.More >>
