More honors for Bells Lady Panthers

SHERMAN, TX -- It's now been 12 days since the Bells Lady Panthers won the Texas Class 2A state championship softball title.

On Tuesday, the young women received another honor -- this time being recognized at Commissioners Court in Grayson County.

Senior Katie Branam, who pitches and plays second base, said the honors haven't stopped since she and her teammates took the title.

"I don't think there's a day that we've gone that we haven't been congratulated," she said. "Just the support and just the overwhelming congratulations from the community... it's just meant so much to us."

County Judge Bill Magers presented the Lady Panthers' coaches with a framed proclamation, which they accepted with honor.

"We couldn't have asked for better support," said head coach Kristina Stephens. "This ceremony and the honoring they did for us today was just tremendous."

Stephens added that the players and coaches still have to find time to pinch themselves, but the title of "state champions" is finally setting in.