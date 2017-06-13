Demolition underway at landmark Ardmore dairy - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Demolition underway at landmark Ardmore dairy

Posted: Updated:
By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
ARDMORE, OK -- Tuesday marked the beginning of the end of a landmark building in Ardmore.

City officials said the roof of the long-abandoned Colvert's Dairy plant was caving in, and there was no way to preserve it.

"The city commissioners came together, you know, and looked at the feasibility of what can we do with it? But it was, you know, it wasn't cost effective to bring the building back up to where it needs to be," said Ardmore General Services Director Creede Tibbs.

The first step in the demolition process of the 1940s-era building was to save its classic neon sign. Tibbs said it will be taken to the local museum.

Motorists can expect lane closures on Washington Street as Colvert's Dairy comes down. The city said they are doing their best to make sure drivers in the area stay safe.

