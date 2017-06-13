Concern in Carpenters Bluff over new border bridge

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- There are growing concerns from people living around the new Carpenters Bluff Bridge being built over the Red River.

The original span, dating back to 1910, will stay put. But neighbors are concerned about traffic flow once work on the $7 million project is complete around the end of June.

Lonnie Swink was born on property right next to the new bridge. While the old one will still be a walk away, Swink says he's just not a fan of the replacement.

"They've done a p*** poor job on the bridge, as far as my opinion," he said. "It don't look that good. The pilings aren't straight."

But it isn't the structure that has Swink and his family concerned; it's the traffic flow that will be coming from both sides of the Red River.

"It'll speed the traffic up where I can't tell coming from Denison," he said. "They'll just zip right through there, and coming from Carpenters Bluff Road it'll be the same way."

And that's not all. Swink said he'll be afraid to pull out of his driveway once the new span opens for business.

"I can't see around the corner to see the traffic coming from town," he said.

Bryan County Commissioner Tony Simmons said two stop signs will be erected; traffic will have to stop before turning left or right from the new bridge.

"Where that drive is, there'll be a stop sign there, and also you'll be able to curve back to the old part there... you know, the old bridge," Simmons said.

And the historic original bridge that originally carried rail, horse, and wagon traffic (for a toll) isn't going away, either.

"The old bridge will remain intact and become a pedestrian-only bridge," Simmons explained.