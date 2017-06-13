Ex-officer accused of sex crimes at Savanna traffic stop

PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK -- A former Savanna, Oklahoma, police officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with four felony counts linked to a traffic stop earlier this year.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Jerry "Jay" Lynn Gragg Jr. pulled over a female motorist on January 21 for driving with a suspended license.

"Gragg said he would take her to jail unless she could pay the fine in full. The woman did not have enough money," the OSBI said in a written statement. "Gragg then began making sexual advances toward the woman."

After consulting with friends and her pastor, the OSBI said the woman later came forward to report the officer's actions during the incident.

Gragg, 40, denied the allegations, but the OSBI said a DNA test matched a stain on the woman's blouse.

The former officer has been jailed at the Pittsburg County Justice Center on charges including forcible sodomy; two counts of sexual battery; and one count of an officer accepting a bribe.