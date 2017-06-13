Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Gainesville - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Gainesville

Posted: Updated:

GAINESVILLE, TX -- A man was struck and killed by a northbound train on the south side of Gainesville early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers discovered the victim around 4:30 a.m. along the tracks between the Moss and McCubbin Street crossings in a residential area of Gainesville.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and an investigation into his death continues, police said.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.