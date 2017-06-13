Bad fuse nearly causes fire at Madill store

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
It's now been 12 days since the Bells Lady Panthers won the Texas Class 2A state championship softball title. On Tuesday, the young women received another honor.More >>
TISHOMINGO, OK -- A suspect is hospitalized after being shot while allegedly attempting to attack Tishomingo police officers Monday night.More >>
"The road is going to be closer to me than what it was, and I can't see around the corner pulling out of my driveway to see the traffic coming from town," said Lonnie Swink, who lives on the Texas side of the bridge.More >>
Ardmore officials said the roof of the long-abandoned Colvert's Dairy plant was caving in, and there was no way to preserve it.More >>
Jerry Gragg Jr., a former Savanna, Oklahoma, police officer, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four felony counts linked to a traffic stop earlier this year.More >>
Police said officers discovered the victim around 4:30 a.m. along the tracks between the Moss and McCubbin Street crossings in a residential area of Gainesville.More >>
MADILL, OK -- A local convenience store had to be evacuated and shutdown after smoke started to fill the building. It happened at the Love's in Madill at about 9 o'clock Monday night.More >>
LOVE COUNTY, OK -- A Fun Run and Fish Fry this Saturday will help pay medical bills for Marietta Chief of Police Ron Bolton.More >>
POTTSBORO, TX -- Lake Texoma's Island View Park had been closed for more than 15 years until Lighthouse Marina and Resort took on the task of refurbishing the facility.More >>
WHITESBORO, TX --Health care workers from First Texas Home Health say some of their elderly patients can't afford air conditioning -- and don't even have the resources to purchase a cooling fan.More >>
