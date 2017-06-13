Bad fuse nearly causes fire at Madill store - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Bad fuse nearly causes fire at Madill store

Posted: Updated:

MADILL, OK -- A local convenience store had to be evacuated and shut down after smoke started to fill the building.

It happened at the Love's Country Store on 1st Street in Madill at about 9 o'clock Monday night.

Firefighters said a fuse malfunctioned, causing the building's breaker box to overheat.

Smoke filled the back storage room, but firefighters say they were able to get the breaker box disconnected just in time to avoid a fire.

The building only suffered minor smoke damage.

Love's has called in an electrician and said they hope to be back open some time Tuesday.

