Man Hospitalized After Officer Involved Shooting

Posted:

TISHOMINGO, OK -- A man had to be taken to the hospital after an overnight officer involved shooting in Tishomingo. 

Johnston County Sheriff John Smith says three Tishomingo police officers responded to a home on the 700 block of Parkway Road around 8:00 p.m. Monday night after the homeowners called saying they had an unwanted guest that would not leave. 

Officers say when they arrived the man attacked them with a knife. 

Sheriff smith says the officers had to use their firearms to stop the suspect.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will determine if that shooting was justified. 

