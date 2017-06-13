Man Hospitalized After Officer Involved Shooting

TISHOMINGO, OK -- A man had to be taken to the hospital after an overnight officer involved shooting in Tishomingo.

Johnston County Sheriff John Smith says three Tishomingo police officers responded to a home on the 700 block of Parkway Road around 8:00 p.m. Monday night after the homeowners called saying they had an unwanted guest that would not leave.

Officers say when they arrived the man attacked them with a knife.

Sheriff smith says the officers had to use their firearms to stop the suspect.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will determine if that shooting was justified.