Fun Run proceeds to benefit injured Marietta police chief

LOVE COUNTY, OK -- A community is coming together to help an officer who was injured in a motorcycle crash last month.

The Fun Run and Fish Fry is set for Saturday, June 17 at the Love County courthouse. There will be live entertainment, an auction, and horseshoe-pitching.

The money raised will go toward helping Marietta Chief of Police Ron Bolton with medical bills.

Bolton and other officers with the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were riding on a five-state tour when one bike ran in the back of the other near Clayton, New Mexico.

Both bikers had their wives with them; they were not hurt, but Bolton suffered from a brain bleed, broken ribs, and broken clavicle.

Ardmore police Sgt. Billy Eades was also injured.