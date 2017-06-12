Fan drive aims to cool stifling seniors

WHITESBORO, TX -- As we creep closer to the official start of summer, the temperatures are going to go up.

And so does the need for fans.

Health care workers from First Texas Home Health say some of their elderly patients can't afford air conditioning -- and don't even have the resources to purchase a cooling fan.

That prompted them to start a drive to collect electric fans at their 501 Union Street office in Whitesboro through the end of June.

"We want, whatever way we can, to help the community, to help the surrounding communities to help those who are in need," said Kami Owens of First Texas Home Health. "It's very sad to see somebody suffering because they don't feel like they can afford to have cool air."

The company is working to set up additional drop-off locations for their fan drive. A YouCaring.com page has been established to collect money to purchase fans.