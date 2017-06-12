Fan drive aims to cool stifling seniors

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
TISHOMINGO, OK -- A man had to be taken to the hospital after an overnight officer involved shooting in Tishomingo. Johnston County Sheriff John Smith says three Tishomingo police officers responded to aMore >>
LOVE COUNTY, OK -- A Fun Run and Fish Fry this Saturday will help pay medical bills for Marietta Chief of Police Ron Bolton.More >>
POTTSBORO, TX -- Lake Texoma's Island View Park had been closed for more than 15 years until Lighthouse Marina and Resort took on the task of refurbishing the facility.More >>
WHITESBORO, TX --Health care workers from First Texas Home Health say some of their elderly patients can't afford air conditioning -- and don't even have the resources to purchase a cooling fan.More >>
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK -- Brenda Carter of Ada was laid to rest Monday after failing to recover from injuries she received after being kidnapped six months ago.More >>
ANNA, TX -- Hundreds were expected to gather at Anna High School to pay their respects to Abigail Kendall and Brianna Gesino, both 15, who died in a chain-reaction wreck on Highway 121 last week.More >>
Garvin County prosecutors said 35-year-old Amber Andrews is the second person convicted in the August 2012 murder of Brandon Duran.More >>
Authorities in Lincoln County say four inmates -- including a man charged with first-degree murder -- have escaped from the county jail.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Tiffany Barton died in the crash Saturday near Byng, about 65 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.More >>
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK- The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office says the victim of a kidnapping and assault that happened in January of this year, has died. Sheriff John Christian says 18 year old Kalup Born was arrested, after deputies say he kidnapped 70 year old Brenda Carter from her Ada home at knife-point. This all happened back in January. Sheriff Christian says Born took Carter in her car, backed it off a bridge in Fittstown. The car was hanging backwards off of the brid...More >>
