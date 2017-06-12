Victim's death could lead to more charges for abduction suspect

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK -- Brenda Carter of Ada was laid to rest Monday after failing to recover from injuries she received after being kidnapped six months ago.

Kalup Born, 18, is the suspect in several crimes that happened early that day in January. Now he is facing possible murder charges.

Investigators said one thing led to another on the morning of January 15.

"They responded to a house fire approximately five miles south of Fittstown," Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian recalled.

But as they were investigating the suspicious blaze, they saw a vehicle run off a nearby bridge. Brenda Carter, 70, was found in the creek. She said she had been sexually assaulted, kidnapped, and left to die in the icy water.

"They were able to pull her out of the water and get her up on a bank out of the water, called for medical services to come, where she was transported with numerous injuries to the hospital here in Ada," Christian said.

Carter told police her abductor had been trying to make a U-turn on the highway and ran off a culvert before pushing Carter out of the car.

Minutes later, Kalup Born was seen stumbling down the road by a local game warden. He was wearing a blanket that officials said came from the residence that had been set ablaze earlier that morning.

Deputies also found evidence that led them to believe he had kidnapped Brenda Carter.

"The deputies, through a process of investigation, determined that Kalup Born had been in this vehicle that Brenda Carter had been pushed out of," Christian said.

Now, six months after the incident, area residents are still in shock.

"Something like this has never happened to this town before; it's kind of crazy," one person said.

Now that Carter has passed away, Born may face a first-degree manslaughter charge on top assault and battery charges he was already facing.