Island View Park again beckons beach-goers

POTTSBORO, TX -- Lake Texoma's Island View Park had been closed for more than 15 years until Lighthouse Marina and Resort took on the task of refurbishing the facility.More >>
ANNA, TX -- Hundreds were expected to gather at Anna High School to pay their respects to Abigail Kendall and Brianna Gesino, both 15, who died in a chain-reaction wreck on Highway 121 last week.More >>
Garvin County prosecutors said 35-year-old Amber Andrews is the second person convicted in the August 2012 murder of Brandon Duran.More >>
Authorities in Lincoln County say four inmates -- including a man charged with first-degree murder -- have escaped from the county jail.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Tiffany Barton died in the crash Saturday near Byng, about 65 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.More >>
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK- The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office says the victim of a kidnapping and assault that happened in January of this year, has died. Sheriff John Christian says 18 year old Kalup Born was arrested, after deputies say he kidnapped 70 year old Brenda Carter from her Ada home at knife-point. This all happened back in January. Sheriff Christian says Born took Carter in her car, backed it off a bridge in Fittstown. The car was hanging backwards off of the brid...More >>
BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A woman was flown to an area hospital after her truck ran off the road and struck a tree.More >>
CARTER COUNTY, OK -- A Marietta man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Carter County. Troopers say 56 year-old John Dvorak was killed when he lost control of his Kawasaki Ninja on northbound I-35, swervedMore >>
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK- Residents in southeast Oklahoma can rest easy after the search for a man wanted for rape has been arrested. The Pushmataha County Sheriff says 36 year old Robert Eric Wadkins was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Pushmataha and Choctaw County lines. The sheriff says they got a tip Wadkins was trying to get a ride into Antlers around where deputies say an alleged rape happened. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says with the help of two citizens he was abl...More >>
