Island View Park again beckons beach-goers

POTTSBORO, TX -- After months of clean-up, Lake Texoma's Island View Park is once again open to visitors.

The park had been closed for more than 15 years until Lighthouse Marina and Resort took on the task of refurbishing the facility. Now, beach-goers have a plethora of choices for summertime fun.

"When we first got our hands on it, it was completely trashed. It took us about six to eight months for us to get it to where it is today. We're just excited for a safe, family, fun place for people to come and hang out during the day."

Island View Park hours are from 9 a.m. to sunset. Admission is $7 per person.