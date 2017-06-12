Island View Park again beckons beach-goers - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Island View Park again beckons beach-goers

Posted: Updated:
KTEN KTEN

POTTSBORO, TX -- After months of clean-up, Lake Texoma's Island View Park is once again open to visitors.

The park had been closed for more than 15 years until Lighthouse Marina and Resort took on the task of refurbishing the facility. Now, beach-goers have a plethora of choices for summertime fun.

"When we first got our hands on it, it was completely trashed. It took us about six to eight months for us to get it to where it is today. We're just excited for a safe, family, fun place for people to come and hang out during the day."

Island View Park hours are from 9 a.m. to sunset. Admission is $7 per person.

Island View Park

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Island View Park again beckons beach-goers

    Island View Park again beckons beach-goers

    KTENKTEN

    POTTSBORO, TX --  Lake Texoma's Island View Park had been closed for more than 15 years until Lighthouse Marina and Resort took on the task of refurbishing the facility.

    More >>

    POTTSBORO, TX --  Lake Texoma's Island View Park had been closed for more than 15 years until Lighthouse Marina and Resort took on the task of refurbishing the facility.

    More >>

  • Collin County crash victims remembered

    Collin County crash victims remembered

    KTENKTEN

    ANNA, TX -- Hundreds were expected to gather at Anna High School to pay their respects to Abigail Kendall and Brianna Gesino, both 15, who died in a chain-reaction wreck on Highway 121 last week.

    More >>

    ANNA, TX -- Hundreds were expected to gather at Anna High School to pay their respects to Abigail Kendall and Brianna Gesino, both 15, who died in a chain-reaction wreck on Highway 121 last week.

    More >>

  • Life without parole for ex-wife in Garvin County murder case

    Life without parole for ex-wife in Garvin County murder case

    KTENKTEN

    Garvin County prosecutors said  35-year-old Amber Andrews is the second person convicted in the August 2012 murder of Brandon Duran.

    More >>

    Garvin County prosecutors said  35-year-old Amber Andrews is the second person convicted in the August 2012 murder of Brandon Duran.

    More >>
    •   