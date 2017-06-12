Collin County crash victims remembered - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Collin County crash victims remembered

Posted: Updated:
KTEN KTEN

ANNA, TX -- Two of the youngest victims in last week's deadly crash in Collin County were remembered on Monday afternoon.

Hundreds were expected to gather at Anna High School to pay their respects to Abigail Kendall and Brianna Gesino, both 15. 

Meanwhile, funeral plans for Julie and Wayne Trimble are still in the works. Their daughter, Ashley Trimble, said her sister Heather remains in critical condition after the horrific chain-reaction accident on State Highway 121.

"It's my job to protect her, and it hurts that there's nothing I could have done to prevent any of this," Ashley Trimble said, adding that doctors have had to keep Heather sedated and that her red blood cells right now aren't reproducing.

The family established a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and medical expenses.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Island View Park again beckons beach-goers

    Island View Park again beckons beach-goers

    KTENKTEN

    POTTSBORO, TX --  Lake Texoma's Island View Park had been closed for more than 15 years until Lighthouse Marina and Resort took on the task of refurbishing the facility.

    More >>

    POTTSBORO, TX --  Lake Texoma's Island View Park had been closed for more than 15 years until Lighthouse Marina and Resort took on the task of refurbishing the facility.

    More >>

  • Collin County crash victims remembered

    Collin County crash victims remembered

    KTENKTEN

    ANNA, TX -- Hundreds were expected to gather at Anna High School to pay their respects to Abigail Kendall and Brianna Gesino, both 15, who died in a chain-reaction wreck on Highway 121 last week.

    More >>

    ANNA, TX -- Hundreds were expected to gather at Anna High School to pay their respects to Abigail Kendall and Brianna Gesino, both 15, who died in a chain-reaction wreck on Highway 121 last week.

    More >>

  • Life without parole for ex-wife in Garvin County murder case

    Life without parole for ex-wife in Garvin County murder case

    KTENKTEN

    Garvin County prosecutors said  35-year-old Amber Andrews is the second person convicted in the August 2012 murder of Brandon Duran.

    More >>

    Garvin County prosecutors said  35-year-old Amber Andrews is the second person convicted in the August 2012 murder of Brandon Duran.

    More >>
    •   