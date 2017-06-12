Collin County crash victims remembered

ANNA, TX -- Two of the youngest victims in last week's deadly crash in Collin County were remembered on Monday afternoon.

Hundreds were expected to gather at Anna High School to pay their respects to Abigail Kendall and Brianna Gesino, both 15.

Meanwhile, funeral plans for Julie and Wayne Trimble are still in the works. Their daughter, Ashley Trimble, said her sister Heather remains in critical condition after the horrific chain-reaction accident on State Highway 121.

"It's my job to protect her, and it hurts that there's nothing I could have done to prevent any of this," Ashley Trimble said, adding that doctors have had to keep Heather sedated and that her red blood cells right now aren't reproducing.

The family established a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and medical expenses.