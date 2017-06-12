Life without parole for ex-wife in Garvin County murder case

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- Amber Andrews is facing life in prison without parole after being sentenced for the murder of her ex-husband.

Garvin County prosecutors said the 35-year-old Meeker woman is the second person convicted in the August 2012 murder of Andrews' former husband, Brandon Duran.

Andrews' ex-boyfriend, Justin Hammer was convicted in 2014.

Investigators said they found Duran's dismembered body in cement buckets in Elmore City. Telephone records and witness testimony placed Andrews at the scene of the crime.

Hammer confessed to shooting Duran and dismembering the body.

Andrews was sentenced to life behind bars for murder; seven years for desecration of a corpse; and 10 years for conspiracy. She was convicted in April.