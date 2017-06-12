Janelle Taylor is a newscast producer at KTEN. She joined the team in July 2016.

She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, but graduated high school from Del City High in Oklahoma City.

Janelle’s passion for news began when her father made her watch daily newscasts as a form of "punishment" as a little girl. She attended Texas A&M University-Commerce and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Radio-Television with an emphasis in broadcast journalism.

During her collegiate career, Janelle was a staff writer for The East Texan, the school's student news site. She placed in the top two at the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association competition for on-site news writing and was named the Radio-Television Student of the Year.

Janelle is married to Robert Taylor, the head basketball coach at Paris Junior College. In her free time, she likes to read, dance, and spend time with her husband and family.