Lincoln County authorities search for 4 escaped jail inmates

Posted: Updated:
Lincoln County escapees Lincoln County escapees

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) -- Authorities in Lincoln County say four inmates -- including a man charged with first-degree murder -- have escaped from the county jail.

Officials say the four escaped between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday by crawling through the jail's ventilation system.

They're identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Irvin; 23-year-old Brian Moody; 41-year-old Sonny Baker; and 27-year-old Trey Goodnight. Online Lincoln County court records indicate Irvin is charged with first-degree murder. The others are accused of property crimes.

Escaped Lincoln County, Oklahoma, inmates
Escaped inmates Brian Moody, Trey Goodnight, Jeremy Irvin, and Sonny Baker. (Photos: Lincoln County Sheriff)

Moody and Baker are among three inmates who escaped from the same jail on March 16.

Officials said at the time they and 23-year-old Mark Dwayne Robbins escaped after also crawling through the ventilation system. All three inmates were apprehended and returned to custody before the end of March.

