More charges could follow after kidnapping victim dies from injuries

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK- The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office says the victim of a kidnapping and assault that happened in January of this year, has died.

Sheriff John Christian says 18 year old Kalup Born was arrested, after deputies say he kidnapped 70 year old Brenda Carter from her Ada home at knife-point. This all happened back in January.

Sheriff Christian says Born took Carter in her car, backed it off a bridge in Fittstown. The car was hanging backwards off of the bridge. Sheriff Christian says Born then pushed Carter out of the car and she fell 20 feet to a rocky creek bed.

The sheriff says Carter passed away Wednesday. Her cause of death has been ruled as failure to recover from her injuries sustained in the incident. Carter suffered multiple broken bones from the fall.

Shortly after that incident, authorities say Born is accused of breaking into another home near Stonewall and setting it on fire. Christian is facing multiple charges including assault and battery and first degree burglary. ?