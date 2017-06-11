Single crash sends one to area hospital

BRYAN COUNTY, OK- A woman was flown to an area hospital after a single car crash in Bryan county.

Troopers say 25 year old Mindi Brock of Calera was traveling north on Ranchette Road when the truck she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree.

Troopers say the condition of the driver was not known at the time of the collision.

Brock was flown to Plano Medical City listed in stable condition.