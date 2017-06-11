Woman killed in ATV crash

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK- A deadly ATV crash claimed the life of a woman in Pontotoc County Saturday.

Troopers say it happened on private property on State Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Byng.

Troopers say 30- year old Tiffany Barton was the passenger on the ATV, when for an unknown reason the ATV crashed into a telephone pole.

Both she and the driver were thrown from the vehicle. The driver was taken to an area hospital and released.

The crash is still under investigation.