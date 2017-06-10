Man wanted for rape now in police custody - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Man wanted for rape now in police custody

Posted:

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK- Residents in southeast Oklahoma can rest easy after the search for a man wanted for rape has been arrested.

The Pushmataha County Sheriff says 36 year old Robert Eric Wadkins was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Pushmataha and Choctaw County lines.

The sheriff says they got a tip Wadkins was trying to get a ride into Antlers around where deputies say an alleged rape happened.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says with the help of two citizens he was able to arrest Wadkins.

    

Wadkins is accused of rape and kidnapping. He was booked into the Choctaw County Jail.

