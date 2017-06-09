Texoma ranch family loses home to fire

LOVE COUNTY, OK -- A rancher in Love County is counting his blessings after a fire burned down his family's home Thursday night.

It happened after 8 p.m. at the residence located between Marietta and Ardmore.

The homeowners said they were out in the pasture when they suddenly saw smoke. They soon realized their home had gone up in flames.

The Criner Hills Fire Department was the first to arrive. Chief Charles Campbell said it may have taken up to 60,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames.

"We do know that it did start in the garage area,"Campbell said. "He had five vehicles in there and, we are looking at probably, possibly, one of those might have caused the fire."

The fire marshal is investigating to find the exact cause.