Young hired as Madill football coach

The Madill Wildcats will have a new head football coach for the 2017 season.

Longtime coach Milton Cooper has retired and the reins have be handed over to another well-known name, Drew young

Young was named the new head football coach at Madill on Friday. The name probably sounds familiar to many of you, as he has made his rounds among many Texoma teams.

His stops include Sherman, where he made school history by reaching the the 5A state semifinals in the 2004 season. He was an AD at Durant, and also won a couple state titles at Ardmore.

He has been on the staff at Madill since 2011 and coached the powerlifting program as well.