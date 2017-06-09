Freeway pursuit ends in fiery crash in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- A semitrailer rig reported as stolen fled an attempted traffic stop and led police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash and a two-hour police standoff.

Police say the truck left Interstate 30 littered with the wreckage of at least five cars it hit during the chase. A MedStar EMS spokesman said paramedics treated a dozen people from those crashes but took only one to a hospital.

The chase started in western Fort Worth about 12:30 p.m. Friday and ended 17 miles and 20 minutes later in Arlington when the truck finally hit a sixth car and wrecked near the Farm Road 157 exit. The standoff ended about 3:20 p.m. with the driver's surrender.

The truck belongs to Pesado Transport of Socorro, Texas. Owner Javier Rodriguez told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram it had been stolen.

