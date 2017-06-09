Tioga teens charged with threats against high school - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Tioga teens charged with threats against high school

Posted: Updated:
Allen Shipman and J.P. Hoffman (Grayson County) Allen Shipman and J.P. Hoffman (Grayson County)

TIOGA, TX -- Two Tioga teenagers are facing felony charges after being indicted for making threats against a local high school.

Allen Shipman,17, and 18-year-old Juan Hoffman are accused of using social media to talk about shooting up Tioga High School last November.

Tioga Independent School District Superintendent Charles Holloway said Shipman and Hoffman were two of four students talking online about making the high school a target.

According to court documents, Hoffman posted on Twitter: "Pull up, roll the window down, and pow..pow..pow."

He also wrote that it would "put Tioga on the map."

