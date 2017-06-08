Learning is fun at STEAM Camp - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Learning is fun at STEAM Camp

Posted: Updated:
By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Bio
Connect
Biography
KTEN KTEN

ARDMORE, OK -- Hundreds of fifth- through seventh-grade students from all over the Ardmore area are learning typical school subjects in a non-typical way.

"We are all pretty smart," 10-year-old Isaac said... and it ain't bragging if it's true.

Isaac is building a battery-powered fan, so far his favorite part of the Southern Oklahoma Technology Center STEAM Camp.

What is STEAM? "Science, technology, engineering, art, and math," Isaac explains.

STEAM Camp in Ardmore

Instructors tell us they have found fun ways to teach students about all of those subjects.

"Especially at this age, they have to be exposed ... to this kind of world, just to show them that they are capable.... and they are," said Southern Tech Web design instructor Marybeth Cabner. "They take better to this than some of the adults do."

Many of the youngsters will leave with new knowledge plus a newfound confidence.

"It feels pretty cool... and pretty awesome, because some of the teachers couldn't really make the fan.. but we made it pretty fast," Isaac said.

This is the first time Southern Tech has hosted a camp like this one, but it certainly won't be their last.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • Learning is fun at STEAM Camp

    Learning is fun at STEAM Camp

    KTENKTEN

    Hundreds of fifth- through seventh-grade students from all over the Ardmore area are learning typical school subjects in a non-typical way. "

    More >>

    Hundreds of fifth- through seventh-grade students from all over the Ardmore area are learning typical school subjects in a non-typical way. "

    More >>

  • Dad indicted in son's accident death

    Dad indicted in son's accident death

    Kristoffer CraftKristoffer Craft

    Kristoffer Craft, 35, faces intoxicated manslaughter charges. Investigators said Craft crashed his pickup truck into a Whitewright home. His son Kolton Craft,was in the vehicle with him. 

    More >>

    Kristoffer Craft, 35, faces intoxicated manslaughter charges. Investigators said Craft crashed his pickup truck into a Whitewright home. His son Kolton Craft,was in the vehicle with him. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: DoJ says Sessions recusal due to campaign work

    The Latest: DoJ says Sessions recusal due to campaign work

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-06-09 02:14:16 GMT
    A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian...More >>
    A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.More >>
    •   