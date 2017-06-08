Learning is fun at STEAM Camp

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Hundreds of fifth- through seventh-grade students from all over the Ardmore area are learning typical school subjects in a non-typical way. "More >>
Kristoffer Craft, 35, faces intoxicated manslaughter charges. Investigators said Craft crashed his pickup truck into a Whitewright home. His son Kolton Craft,was in the vehicle with him.More >>
KTEN is live in Madill to bring you highlights from the National Sand Bass Festival. Anchor Lisanne Anderson broadcasts from downtown Madill at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.More >>
DENISON, TX -- It's Thursday so that means it's time for our pet of the week. This week we have an adorable little beagle puppy. She is about nine weeks old. They say she's very sweet and once she warmsMore >>
Relatives of the victims of Tuesday's deadly crash near Anna are speaking out about their tragic loss.More >>
An empty lot in Van Alstyne was filled with volunteers Wednesday to raise the first walls of a family's home.More >>
Stephen Ford was relaxing in his Ardmore apartment Tuesday evening when he saw a glow at the window. "I opened up the door and there was fire coming from the balcony."More >>
COLLIN COUNTY, TX -- Four people died in a horrifying accident in Collin County Tuesday afternoon. We now know their names, and two were Texoma teenagers.More >>
COLLIN COUNTY, TX -- At least four people -- including two teenage girls -- died in a chain-reaction crash that involved five vehicles on a North Texas highway Tuesday afternoon.More >>
