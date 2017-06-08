Dad indicted in son's accident death

GRAYSON COUNTY, TX -- A Grayson County grand jury indicted a Texoma man in connection with a crash that killed his son in April.

Kristoffer Craft, 35, faces intoxicated manslaughter charges.

Investigators said Craft crashed his pickup truck into a Whitewright home. His son Kolton Craft was in the car with him.

Neighbors said they tried but failed to save the seven-year-old's life.

Kolton was a first-grader at Leonard Elementary School.