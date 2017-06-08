KTEN goes live from Sand Bass Festival - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

KTEN goes live from Sand Bass Festival

Posted: Updated:

MADILL, OK -- KTEN is live in Madill to bring you highlights from the National Sand Bass Festival.

Anchor Lisanne Anderson broadcasts from downtown Madill at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday to capture the color and highlights of the town's annual celebration of family, food and fun.

Stay connected with our Twitter feed @KTENnews and our Facebook page @10NewsKTEN for live streaming coverage starting at 4 p.m. each day. We'll go behind the scenes with our KTEN crew and festival events.

KTEN is a media sponsor of the Sand Bass Festival, which continues through Saturday.

