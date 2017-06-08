DENISON, TX -- It's Thursday so that means it's time for our pet of the week.

This week we have an adorable little beagle puppy.

She is about nine weeks old.

They say she's very sweet and once she warms up to you she just wants to play.

They say she's going to be a medium sized dog. Probably not over 40 pounds.

Adoptions fees include first round of shots, worming, dipping and a bath.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.

