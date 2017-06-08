Pet of the Week - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pet of the Week

Posted:

DENISON, TX -- It's Thursday so that means it's time for our pet of the week.

This week we have an adorable little beagle puppy.

She is about nine weeks old.

They say she's very sweet and once she warms up to you she just wants to play.

They say she's going to be a medium sized dog.  Probably not over 40 pounds.

Adoptions fees include first round of shots, worming, dipping and a bath.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.  

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.
 

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.

  • Texoma HeadlinesMore>>

  • The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

    The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:43 PM EDT2017-06-08 17:43:53 GMT
    A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian...More >>
    A Senate Democrat is cautioning members of Congress against asserting too hastily that President Donald Trump has engaged in acts that could constitute obstruction of justice in the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election.More >>

  • KTEN goes live from Sand Bass Festival

    KTEN goes live from Sand Bass Festival

    KTEN is live in Madill to bring you highlights from the National Sand Bass Festival. Anchor Lisanne Anderson broadcasts from downtown Madill at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

    More >>

    KTEN is live in Madill to bring you highlights from the National Sand Bass Festival. Anchor Lisanne Anderson broadcasts from downtown Madill at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

    More >>

  • Pet of the Week

    Pet of the Week

    DENISON, TX -- It's Thursday so that means it's time for our pet of the week. This week we have an adorable little beagle puppy. She is about nine weeks old. They say she's very sweet and once she warms

    More >>

    Here is an adorable little beagle puppy, about nine weeks old. Is there room in your home for her?

    More >>
    •   