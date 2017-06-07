Dream home becomes a reality

Van Alstyne, Tx- Habitat for Humanity has built more than 500,000 houses around the world, providing families safe, decent, affordable shelter.

Wednesday an empty lot in Van Alstyne was filled with volunteers to raise the first walls of a habitat family's home.

A better foundation for a better life. The walls for a new house were raised Wednesday morning in Van Alstyne for Brandie Mack and her family.

"Well I'm excited that they came out, you know. I'm glad they're giving up their earned time," said Mack.

It took Brandie 18 months to qualify for her new house from Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County. Wednesday habitat along with volunteers from Texas Instruments and Star Bank, started the project and are hoping it can give Brandie and her four sons a place to call home.

"I can't express how excited I am. She's a wonderful women who has worked very, very hard. Has four beautiful boys and we're blessed to have her as a partner family," said Laurie Tillery.

With over 20 volunteers working tirelessly throughout the day, Brandie says this whole experience has been a blessing.

"A lot of them could be working. A lot of them don't work and they're just volunteering their time and I think it's a blessing," Mack.

By early August, Brandie and her sons will have their new home.