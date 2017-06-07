Ardmore fire victim recounts 'scary' experience

ARDMORE, OK -- Stephen Ford was relaxing in his Ardmore apartment Tuesday evening when he saw a glow at the window.

"At first I thought it was just the sun coming through the windows," he said. "I was like, 'That's not the color I have seen before.' And so I opened up the door and there was fire coming from the balcony."

Ford returned Wednesday to what's left of his apartment on 2nd Avenue Northwest to gather anything that might have survived the intense heat.

"I'm just trying to see what I can salvage and... and then find a new place to live," he said.



Fire consumes Ardmore apartment building. (Photo courtesy Ardmore Fire Department)

According to the Red Cross, one family that lived in 77-year-old fourplex has reached out for assistance. They say if the others would like help, all they have to do is ask.

"We don't have any reason to believe it's anything other than an accidental fire," said Ardmore Fire Department Chief Cary Williamson.

He added that first responders originally thought there were still two people inside the wood frame building when flames sparked, but everyone made it out safely.

Stephen Ford told us he is glad to be safe, and this was an experience he will never forget.

"[The flames] looked like they were shooting about 10 feet above the house, so it was kind of just a scary thing," he said.

Officials tell us at least five people lived in that building, which is considered to be a total loss.



Stephen Ford examines his charred apartment in Ardmore. (KTEN)