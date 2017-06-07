WATCH LIVE: James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill

Watch the testimony of James Comey live at the link above. If you can't see it or it won't play back, click here for an alternate link. You can also watch the Senate hearing live on KTEN Channel 10.1 or 10.3.

WASHINGTON -- James Comey, who was fired as FBI Director by Donald Trump, testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee about meetings and phone calls with the president before his termination. Testimony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. CT.

In a prepared statement issued on Wednesday, Comey said Trump demanded "loyalty" during a dinner in January.

If President Trump tweets during James Comey's testimony, they will be displayed below: