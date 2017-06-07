Texoma community in shock over accident deaths

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Stephen Ford was relaxing in his Ardmore apartment Tuesday evening when he saw a glow at the window. "I opened up the door and there was fire coming from the balcony."More >>
COLLIN COUNTY, TX -- Four people died in a horrifying accident in Collin County Tuesday afternoon. We now know their names, and two were Texoma teenagers.More >>
COLLIN COUNTY, TX -- At least four people -- including two teenage girls -- died in a chain-reaction crash that involved five vehicles on a North Texas highway Tuesday afternoon.More >>
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops abruptly announced his retirement Wednesday, a stunning offseason move by the 56-year-old future Hall of Famer who led the Sooners to 11 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- Four Ardmore families are looking for new homes after their apartment building burned Tuesday night.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Music on Main is well underway this season! Here's what you can expect.More >>
FANNIN COUNTY, TX -- A Fannin County business was hit in the pocketbook Tuesday after fire burned dozens of acres of land and threatened its main building.More >>
COALGATE, OK -- You may remember the fire last summer that destroyed a restaurant and the only grocery store in the town of Coalgate, population 2,000. Almost a year later, the new Sonny's Grocery is finally taking shape along Broadway.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recommitted to making Texas the first state since North Carolina to restrict bathroom access for transgender people.More >>
