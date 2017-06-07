Texoma community in shock over accident deaths

COLLIN COUNTY, TX -- Four people died in a horrifying accident in Collin County Tuesday afternoon. We now know their names, and two were Texoma teenagers.

The chain-reaction crash happened just after 4 p.m. on State Highway 121 where it crosses FM 528 near Westminster.

Two 15-year-old girls from Anna and adults Julie and Wayne Trimble were pronounced dead at the scene.

Five cars were involved in the crash. According to the preliminary report, a Pontiac Grand Prix heading north on 121 slowed down and was hit from behind -- triggering a chain reaction.

Abigail Kendall and Brianna Gesino -- passengers in the Grand Prix -- were pronounced dead at the scene. Both girls were 15 years old, both from Anna.

Christi Nelson said Abigail and her family lived along her street in Anna. "From what I've heard, she was a great girl; everybody loved her," Nelson said. "She had a good heart, just very caring and genuine... caring and concerned about other people."

Adults Julie and Wayne Trimble of Ivanhoe, Texas, were also killed. Inside the car with the Trimbles was their daughter Heather, who was eight months pregnant, along with a four-year-old girl.

"I feel like my heart is completely shattered," said Ashley Trimble. "Not only did I lose both my parents, but I almost lost my sister, and she's my little sister, and she's the baby of the family."

Family members told KTEN they were coming home from a dance recital at the time of the crash. Heather had to undergo an emergency cesarean section to deliver her baby. Several bones in her legs are broken as well as her femur.

We're told the baby's condition is improving. The family said it's a miracle the four-year-old in the car suffered only bruises in the wreck. Now they face life without their parents and grandparents.

Ashley Trimble said her parents always attended family events like birthdays, and were always involved in the lives of their grandchildren.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Heather Trimble and her infant child named Hadley.

An account has been set up for Brianna Gesino at the Texas Star Bank branch at 402 West White Street in Anna.