Bob Stoops Retiring as Sooners Football Coach

NORMAN, OK - It is the end of an era in Norman.

Oklahoma Head Football Coach Bob Stoops is retiring.

Stoops, who had been the sooners head coach since December of 1999, will retire as the winningest coach in program history with a record of 190-48 in his 18 seasons.

He also led Oklahoma to a National Championship in 2000, 10 big 12 titles, and led them to a bowl game in each of his 18 seasons.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Stoops stated that this decision was based on the fact that it was the perfect time to turn over the reigns for a smooth transition.

The man in charge of that transition will be 33-year old Lincoln Riley.

Riley had served as Stoops' offensive coordinator over the last two seasons.

Stoops will remain with the program in some capacity, which has yet to be determined.

In 2016 Oklahoma went 11-2 and won their Bowl Game, 35-19 over Auburn.