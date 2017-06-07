Fire destroys Ardmore apartment building

ARDMORE, OK -- Four Ardmore families are looking for new homes after their apartment building burned Tuesday night.

The alarm went out just before 8 p.m. in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue Northwest.

Witnesses said the blaze appeared to have started on the outside of the two-story wood frame building where four families were living.

"A situation like this is always a good reminder for people to check their smoke alarms," said Ardmore Fire Department Chief Cary Williamson. "Fortunately, this situation turned out good, everybody is safe. You know, they obviously lost everything, but they are safe, and that's the most important."

Investigators said the building looks to be a total loss.The cause of the fire is under investigation.