Music on Main is underway in Denison - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Music on Main is underway in Denison

Posted: Updated:

DENISON, TX -- Music on Main is well underway. 

We're joined live in the studio by Jason Smith and Donna Dow to learn more about what we can expect this season! 

The series will continue through July 28 on Main Street in downtown Denison. 

For more information about the artist lineup, visit the Denison Live website.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.