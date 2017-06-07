Range fire threatens business, burns 100 bales of hay

FANNIN COUNTY, TX -- A business near Bonham was hit in the pocketbook Tuesday after fire burned dozens of acres of land and threatened its main building.

Firefighters said at least 100 bales of hay and more than 40 acres of land were scorched when a hay baler caught fire and the flames spread at VPG, a fertilizer manufacturer that lets people use their land to bale hay.

The flames approached the firm's main building, but firefighters were able to get it out in time.



Savoy volunteer firefighters battle the blaze near Bonham. (KTEN)

"You don't want a fire close to your building -- period. So the fire departments all came out and got on it fairly quickly, and stopped that from ever being a probability," said VPG CEO Steve Money.

Witnesses said the smoke was visible for miles.

There's no word on the dollar amount that was lost, but a one-ton bale of hay can cost up to $165.

