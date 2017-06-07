Trump: FBI pick has 'impeccable credentials'

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
ARDMORE, OK -- Four Ardmore families are looking for new homes after their apartment building burned Tuesday night.More >>
COLLIN COUNTY, TX -- At least four people -- including two teenage girls -- died in a chain-reaction crash that involved five vehicles on a North Texas highway Tuesday afternoon.More >>
DENISON, TX -- Music on Main is well underway this season! Here's what you can expect.More >>
FANNIN COUNTY, TX -- A Fannin County business was hit in the pocketbook Tuesday after fire burned dozens of acres of land and threatened its main building.More >>
COALGATE, OK -- You may remember the fire last summer that destroyed a restaurant and the only grocery store in the town of Coalgate, population 2,000. Almost a year later, the new Sonny's Grocery is finally taking shape along Broadway.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recommitted to making Texas the first state since North Carolina to restrict bathroom access for transgender people.More >>
ANTLERS, OK -- An alert was issued Monday for rape and kidnapping suspect Robert Eric Wadkins, who is a registered sex offender. Wadkins, 36, is wanted for kidnapping in Pushmataha County.More >>
ADA, OK -- There are new details about the Oklahoma man who was shot and killed in Ada last Friday after authorities say he tried to drown his two infant children.More >>
Texting while driving will soon be illegal in Texas. Texas will join at least 47 other states that have similar laws when the ban takes effect Sept. 1.More >>
This Saturday, the Collinsville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Jammin' on the Square, a free concert event in the Grayson County, Texas, town along U.S. 377.More >>
