Bells Celebrates Softball State Champs

BELLS, TX - Bells Softball has spent all season winning big and tonight the community celebrated big.

The Lady Panthers were honored at a community wide ceremony with friends, family and fans from all over in attendance.

Awards were handed out and speeches were given and in the end the whole Bells community came together to celebrate a historic season.

With their two wins in their first ever state tournament Bells High School became the first softball team in Grayson County history to win a Texas State Championship.