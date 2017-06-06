Four dead in Collin County highway crash - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Four dead in Collin County highway crash

By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
COLLIN COUNTY, TX -- At least four people are dead in a crash that involved as many as eight vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.

KXAS-TV reported the accident happened at the intersection of State Highway 121 and County Road 528, about 21 miles southeast of Sherman and just east of the town of Westminster.

The Anna Police Department told KXAS a total of 14 people were involved in the crash.

