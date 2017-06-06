Coalgate grocery rising from the ashes

COALGATE, OK -- You may remember the fire last summer that destroyed a restaurant and the only grocery store in the town of Coalgate, population 2,000.

Almost a year later, the new Sonny's Grocery is finally taking shape along Broadway.

"It's been a long time coming, but we finally got our building delivered about three weeks ago," said owner Jack Bryant.

It was July 7 last year when fire erupted at Nana's Restaurant, destroying it and the town's grocery store. "

"It's been a detriment for a whole year," Bryant said.

For Jack Bryant and his family, the store was their livelihood, which attracted customers from up to 30 miles away.

"One day you have a real nice grocery store to go to to just buy everything you wanted to buy, and the next day you don't," said Coalgate resident Bill Avanzini. "It's been an inconvenience, but we've made it along all right... but still it's an inconvenience to go out."

Bryant said he never expected it to take this long to get the ball rolling on the new 19,000 square foot store.

"We're moving as fast as we can go, and it's not fast enough for us... just like it is for our customers," he said. "We're building it for the town of Coalgate... for the customers. We wouldn't be in business without them."

After a fixture of the town for seven decades, Sonny's is looking forward to reopening.

"We're very happy that we're going to be back, and it's going to be bigger and better than ever," Bryant said.