Alert issued for Texoma rape, kidnapping suspect

Alert issued for Texoma rape, kidnapping suspect

Posted: Updated:
By Walt Zwirko, KTEN News
Photo: Pushmataha Co. Sheriff

ANTLERS, OK -- An alert was issued Monday for rape and kidnapping suspect Robert Eric Wadkins, who is a registered sex offender..

Wadkins, 36, is wanted for kidnapping in Pushmataha County, Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock said in a Facebook post.  He is also facing a first degree rape case in Choctaw County.

If you have information about Robert Wadkins, call 911.

