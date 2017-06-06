Ada domestic drama documented in 911 call

ADA, OK -- There are new details about the Oklahoma man who was shot and killed in Ada last Friday after authorities say he tried to drown his two infant children.

Police have released the chilling 911 call that came in during those scary moments leading up to the death of 27-year-old Leland Foster.

OPERATOR: "Ada 911."

CALLER: "I need help."

OPERATOR: "What is your address?"

CALLER: "Um... I don't know."'

The 12-year-old niece of Michelle Sorrells was visiting her aunt's house in Ada on Friday when she saw the father of her three-month-old twin cousins become violent.

CALLER: "He's trying to drown my aunt's babies, and. he's trying to hurt her."

OPERATOR: "He's doing what?"

CALLER: "He's trying to kill my aunt's babies ... and he's hurting her."

The father of Sorrell's children, Leland Foster, became upset and tried to drown the babies in the bathtub while holding a knife to their mother.

OPERATOR: "Do you know if anybody has weapons in the house?"

CALLER: "Yes... he has a knife."

Officials said within a few minutes of making that dramatic call to 911, the 12-year-old girl asked her neighbor, Cash Freeman, for help.

"The neighbor grabbed a revolver of his own and went over there," said City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher. "When he got there. he saw the situation, he shot the man in the back."

By the time police arrived, they say Leland Foster had been fatally wounded.

The district attorney said no charges have been filed in the case, but police are continuing to investigate.

"Cash Freeman, the neighbor, he was brought in along with all witnesses, and everybody was questioned and Cash was released, and not held," Bratcher said. "Police are still finalizing their final paperwork, and they will take that to the district attorney."

Officials tell us those babies were taken to the hospital with head injuries but have since been released. They are expected to be just fine.