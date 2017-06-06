Whitesboro holds send-off for baseball team

WHITESBORO, TX. -- The community of Whitesboro rallied around the baseball team Tuesday to send them off to the state tournament.

Family, friends and other members of the community lined the gravel road by the baseball field, and greeted the Bearcats before they loaded the bus. Whitesboro is going to Round Rock for the state semifinal for the first time in school history.

The Bearcats will take on Central Heights on Wednesday at 4 pm for a trip to the state championship game. The game will be played at Dell Diamond.

We'll have highlights Wednesday on KTEN News at 10. The Whitesboro booster club will broadcast the game on the radio, which you can find here. (LISTEN LIVE)