Texas governor revives 'bathroom bill' for special session

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is reviving a so-called "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people after the last try ended with Republican lawmakers angry and deadlocked.

Abbott on Tuesday recommitted to making Texas the first state since North Carolina to restrict bathroom access for transgender people. He included a "bathroom bill" on the lengthy agenda of a special session that will begin on July 18.

Big businesses and pro sports leagues -- including Google, Facebook and the NFL -- have called the proposals discriminatory, and have urged Texas lawmakers for months to drop the idea.

Abbott said Texas needs a law that "protects the privacy of our children" in public schools.

Similar proposals divided the GOP-controlled Legislature last session and ended with House moderates and social conservatives in the Senate fuming at each other.

Abbott also ordered that lawmakers pass legislation to fund the Texas Medical Board, to increase teacher pay "by $1,000," and to give school administrators more flexibility to "retain and reward the best teachers and to replace those who are ineffective."

In addition, the governor called on the Legislature to reform "spiraling property taxes in Texas."

KTEN contributed to this report.

