WATCH LIVE: White House news briefing

ANTLERS, OK -- An alert was issued Monday for rape and kidnapping suspect Robert Eric Wadkins, who is a registered sex offender. Wadkins, 36, is wanted for kidnapping in Pushmataha County.More >>
ADA, OK -- There are new details about the Oklahoma man who was shot and killed in Ada last Friday after authorities say he tried to drown his two infant children.More >>
Texting while driving will soon be illegal in Texas. Texas will join at least 47 other states that have similar laws when the ban takes effect Sept. 1.More >>
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recommitted to making Texas the first state since North Carolina to restrict bathroom access for transgender people.More >>
This Saturday, the Collinsville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Jammin' on the Square, a free concert event in the Grayson County, Texas, town along U.S. 377.More >>
ARDMORE, OK -- The Ardmore Police Department has added three new four-legged members to its roster. "So far, it's pretty cool; I enjoy it every day," said Luky's partner, Patrolman Cody Garrett.More >>
DENISON, TX -- There's no need to be young and hungry; the Denison Independent School District Food Service launched a new, expanded summer feeding program on Monday.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- Carlos Colocho-Perez, 27, was arrested in October 2016 after an undercover operation where a Sherman police officer posed as an underage girl.More >>
Some apps collect and store more information about you than you might realize, including your name, home address and e-mail address.More >>
SHERMAN, TX -- The facility, on FM 1417 just west of U.S. 75, will create 350 construction jobs over the next five years and can support more than 150 ongoing jobs.More >>
