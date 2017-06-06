WATCH LIVE: White House news briefing - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

WATCH LIVE: White House news briefing

WASHINGTON -- White House spokesman Sean Spicer addresses reporters as questions continue about President Trump's active social media account and how it might impact the administration's legal battle for a "travel ban" and the upcoming testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey.

