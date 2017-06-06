Emily Akins

Emily joined the KTEN News team in June 2017 after graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and minor in Communications from the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma.

While in college, she worked as an anchor/reporter for OU Nightly, a daily TV news broadcast produced by students. She also danced for four years on the OU Pom Squad.

Emily interned at the ABC affiliate KOCO in Oklahoma City during her junior and senior years.

Emily was born and raised in Houston, Texas, and has dreamed of working in the news industry since she was 10 years old.

In her free time, Emily loves to eat Tex-Mex, watch OU football, and explore the Dallas area.

She is excited to join the Texoma community and begin her news career here at KTEN.

Emily would love to connect with you on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. E-mail your news story ideas to her at eakins@kten.com.